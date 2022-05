ST. LOUIS – Goshen Coffee is a local coffee company with two cafes, one in Edwardsville and the other in Soulard.

We learned how to sniff out the notes of a great coffee and how to brew it! It truly is an art mixed with science. Who drinks just coffee? Goshen also has a menu full of their family’s recipes, wait until you see the coffee cake!

Goshencoffee.com

6120 Shoger Drive in Edwardsville, IL

910 Geyer Avenue in Soulard