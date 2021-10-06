The Beyond Van Gogh Dining Experience at Café la Vie

ST. LOUIS – The Beyond Van Gogh experience is here at the St. Louis Galleria and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Cafe la Vie, the restaurant inside of Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton Hotel, has partnered with the exhibit to celebrate its arrival to the area. Today we’re joined by Executive Chef Michael Frank from Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton to tell us about the ultimate Beyond Van Gogh dinner experience. The meals are inspired by Van Gogh’s work and offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to link the word of fine art with the culinary arts. To make a reservation, visit Opentable.