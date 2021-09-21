ST. LOUIS – You know what the top Instagram topic is? Food. Do you know what the second most popular topic is? Beer.

For many of us, beer might seem less thrilling than a cheese-smothered burger or gushing egg yolk, but two St. Louis moms, known as the Boujee Beer Moms, can make a pint glass brimming with visual potential, very enticing.

As the craft beer scene continues to accelerate, so do the number of pictures chronicling the dizzying array of breweries and beers. That’s because beer is a multisensory experience, designed to engage smell, taste, touch, and sight, from label to liquid. The glassware, the labels, and the glowing yellow, copper, and amber colors of the sun hitting the side of a glass of beer feel more like a still-life painting than a snapshot of your lunch.