The owners of Corner17 say their business is all about family, growth and dreams. They were living under the poverty level in China in the 80s, that’s when they immigrated to the U.S. and created a business and now live their own American dream. The noodles and dumplings are made by hand and are fresh and oh so good. It’s definitely a Loopalicious delicious treat!

Loopalicious

April 30 – May 7

Corner 17

Noodles & Bubble Tea

6623 Delmar Blvd, St Louis, MO 63130