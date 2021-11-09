ST. LOUIS – We’ve all seen the commercial from the 80s showing a woman yelling, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” Well, the Grab Bar Guys want to prevent falls in the first place. They make solid and reliable grab bars, handrails banisters, and safety rails. Owner Joel Manesberg stopped by to explain how easy it is to transform a space from hazardous to healthy. Plus they can make any handrailing fit right into a home’s décor. Call 314-359-2021 for more information.
The Grab Bar Guys help people live longer, safer, and happier lives
