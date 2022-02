There’s a difference between a wedding and a marriage. Make sure you want a partner and life together, not just a ring and a party. From the foundation to the finishing touches, Monty Weatherall takes couples through the building of a successful relationship and then marriage. He’s the Premarital Architect and he helps couples construct a solid foundation to start their marriage.

The Premarital Architect

2 Lexington Dr. (rear of the building)

Fairview Heights, IL 62208