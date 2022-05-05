BOURBON, Mo. – Camp Mihaska is the prettiest of settings, the foothills of the Missouri Ozark Mountains in Bourbon, Missouri.

This Christian retreat and sanctuary is owned and operated by The Salvation Army. Camp Mihaska is gearing up for one of its busiest times with camps for families and children.

The Salvation Army needs adult volunteers to help with children’s camps, but they also need donations to make those camps available to all. On Give STL Day, please remember them in your donations.

To donate, visit : GiveSTLDay.org and SalArmyMidland.org