The Salvation Army says it can’t work alone. There are so many people who help their cause and eight people are going to be recognized for their good deeds at the “Doing The Most Good” awards brunch. Karen Helm is one such person being recognized for her good works. She is the community development officer at Montgomery Bank and the chair of the Salvation Army Ferguson Community Empowerment Center Advisory Council.

Doing The Most Good Awards Brunch

Frontenac Hilton St. Louis

Saturday, May 14, 2022

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.