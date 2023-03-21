ST. LOUIS – You’ll see them in the grocery store that carries more than the usual fruits and veggies.

It’s a large, prickly type of fruit that looks like a hug football. It’s called jack fruit and is grown in Asia, South America, and Africa.

It has fiber, protein, vitamins b, c, and potassium. The fruit can be used in dishes that call for meat. Tuesday, the owner of The Center for Plant-Based Living, Caryn Dugan, gave her recipe for crab cakes using jack fruit.

In the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, you can get the recipe. Caryn is also having a class Thursday, March 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.