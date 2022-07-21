ST. LOUIS – Love beyond the heat waves! The Salvation Army has opened cooling shelters for those who have no place to go, to get relief from this brutal heat wave. This summer is a scorcher and life-threatening for some in our community. See how the Salvation Army is stepping up and opening cooling centers. There’s an extensive location list, which you can view by visiting CentralUSA.SalvationArmy.org.

