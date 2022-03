While people were hunkering down and not going out, one local woman decided to do the opposite. Stephanie Williams created a popcorn business and it’s popping up all over town. It’s called The Perfect Pop Gourmet Popcorn. You can find it at their main store in Belleville but also at area Fresh Thyme stores and several farmers markets.

The Perfect Pop Gourmet Popcorn

5112 N. Belt W.

Belleville, IL 62226