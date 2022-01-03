This new year is anything but boring – try the Boom Boom Room for date night!

Daters and doers, Morgan Casey stopped by and shared the best date ideas to take your sweetie to this week. One place is the Boom Boom Room, the largest burlesque club in the country. It’s perfect for date nights, bachelorette parties, adult birthdays, and a good ol’ girls night out. Now if that’s not your vibe, no worries. Skies the limit at Ryze Adventure Park. It’s open and ready to rock – that is rock climbing. It also has mini-golf, a little ninja course, and an adventure tower.
Ryze Adventure Park
12420 Grace Church Road
Maryland Heights, MO 63043