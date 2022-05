ST. LOUIS – The creativity of Jen Richmond and Liz Sloan is what drives the success of Pretty Together. Jen and Liz brought in a whole bunch of ice and dye and made some fantastic ice-dyed towels.

They say it’s so easy you will want to throw in the towels, along with anything you need to spiffy up and give as a gift! The-step by-step instructions are available at: PrettyTogether.com

