We love to have fun on Studio STL and today, movie critic Dan Buffa and Tim Ezell got to play like they were ‘The Bad Guys‘! It’s the new Universal Pictures movie coming out Friday. The animated film feature five notorious con artists who get caught and part of their plea deal is they have to clean up their act – they have to be the good guys. They think this is a hard sentence but soon find out, being a nice guy is, well, nice! Voiceover stars include Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramo, and more.

