Hey dude, read the room; or, in this case, the trail. Anne Milford put on her patience and taught Tim how to pass pedestrians on any of the Great Rivers Greenway paths throughout our area. Tim learned to not startle people and worked on a gentle approach. He collected trash along with more etiquette tips, like pick up after your pooch! Way to stroll, way to roll, Tim! Great Rivers Greenway is having a it’s Live Life Outside Challenge from now until May 15. There’s prizes to win and a whole lot of exploring to do!

Great Rivers Greenway Live Life Outside Challenge