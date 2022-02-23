It’s “America Saves Week” and Tom Kraus, the chief operating officer for Together Credit Union, showed us how to create ways to be a better saver. Together Credit Union offers a round-up checking account. On each purchase, the amount is immediately rounded up with the money going directly into a savings account. Now that’s an easy and effective way to save!
Together Credit Union helps you supercharge your saving
