Together Credit Union helps you supercharge your saving

ST. LOUIS--An annual poll from the nation's largest dental insurance provider says the "Tooth Fairy" is shelling out a record amount of money these days.

Delta Dental has been tracking annual spending since 1998 and says the average cash gift is now $5.36 per tooth, the highest since polling began and the first average gift was $1.30. Nationally, the figures amount to an overall increase of 66 cents over the previous year.