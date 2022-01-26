Every bit of college scholarship money helps and can mean if someone earns a degree or not. Tom Kraus, the chief operating officer for Together Credit Union, realizes that and stopped by to tell us about the scholarships being offered. He said the Together Credit Union Foundation will accept applications starting on Feb. 1.
Together Credit Union is offering college scholarships starting Feb. 1
Every bit of college scholarship money helps and can mean if someone earns a degree or not. Tom Kraus, the chief operating officer for Together Credit Union, realizes that and stopped by to tell us about the scholarships being offered. He said the Together Credit Union Foundation will accept applications starting on Feb. 1.