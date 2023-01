ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ ‘STL Veg Girl,’ Caryn Dugan, invited one of her best friends and plant-based rock star Chuck Carroll.

Chuck lost 300 pounds and has kept it off for quite a while. Keeping it off is the true sign that the changes people make are effective and work for them. Hear what Chuck did to transition to a plant-based eater.

Cpbl-stl.com EatSoSimple.com