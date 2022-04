Studio STL got a special treat today – we had on The Traveling Salvation Show, a Neil Diamond tribute band. Now while we could only fit a small sampling of what fans will see, you don’t want to miss out on this band. They are fantastic and the production value is huge! Catch them at the River City Casino and Hotel this Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. For tickets visit RiverCity.com or SalvationShow.com.

