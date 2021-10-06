Understanding the ‘stack effect’

ST. LOUIS – Woods Basement Systems explained that crawl spaces and basements can be plagued by moisture issues. One major culprit for humidity in your home is a phenomenon called the “stack effect.” The stack effect refers to the process in which hot air leaves the home through your attic and upper levels. As it does, a vacuum is created below, and new air is pulled upwards through the basement, crawl space, and lower levels. If you would like more information about Woods Basement Systems, visit them online at WoodsBasementSystems.com or give them a call at 800-388-9326.