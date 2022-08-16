ST. LOUIS — They are a trio of talent. The Ricters came together back in 2018 and cut their first album soon after.

Then the pandemic hit and halted their performances but they found a way to still work on their music. See how this local band is working to get their name out across the country.

They are in the Opening Act contest and will play at Audacy’s biggest concert of the year at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Fans vote for their favorite band in a nationwide contest.

The Ricters need your vote!

Vote here: TheOpenAct.com/2022/the-ricters

TheRicters.com