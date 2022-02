In today’s Black History moment, there are St. Louis ties to the history-making Marvel film, “Black Panther.” St. Louis native SZA is on the soundtrack and Normandy High School alum Kevin Mayes was on the costume design team. Way to represent STL – Wakanda forever!

We also learn how one architect student is designing his future by winning a Black History Month design contest for Target. Hear from this young man as he created a fantastic design for a sweatshirt that is online now.