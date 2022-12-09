ST. LOUIS — Did you celebrate Brittney Griner’s return to the United States by pumping your fists?

Yeah! for her and her family, what a great holiday this will be. Speaking of holidays, more people are ghosting the goblin trend and picking up the sprite trend. What’s that?!

The goblin trend was all about being lazy, taking it easy and no responsibilities. The sprite trend is all about getting stuff done and moving through the mounds of things you have been putting off. Maybe we can find a balance call it spritlin! You guys post a better word, let us know!

You can hear Judi weekday morning on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.