Wear your best camping gear to the City Museum tomorrow night. It’s the Adult Camp-out happening from 8 p.m. to midnight. Have fun singing, riding on the Ferris wheel, or making tie-dye t-shirts and s’mores. It’s time the adults had a little fun by the campfires!

CityMuseum.org

Rooftop Camp-Out

Friday at City Museum

Tickets are $30 and that includes admission