ST. LOUIS – The American Heart Association is raising awareness about heart disease.

It’s the number one killer of women – more than all the cancers combined. Dr. Kim Perry volunteers with the American Heart Association and spoke about ways to spot heart disease and ways to prevent it.

Friday, February 3, is National Wear Red Day to remind us all that self-care is also heart care. Get those screening and don’t ignore symptoms.

Heart.org/stlouis