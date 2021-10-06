Wednesday Wellness: Chair yoga with PALM Health

ST. LOUIS – Cindy Vickers with PALM Health explained why developing physical strength along with mental confidence goes a long way in keeping our bodies healthy. But how do you get started when so many of us feel stiff and unstable in our daily activities or feel stuck in a chair all day and want some exercises we can do anytime behind our desk? Here’s a thought: what about chair yoga to get you started? All you need is a hardback chair and you are good to go! Vickers, a certified personal trainer for PALM Health, demonstrated a series of simple yoga-like exercises you can do with a hardback chair to help you stretch your body, strengthen your muscles, and develop increased flexibility and stability. For more information about PALM Health, visit their website at Palmhealth.com