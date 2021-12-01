Weeknights offer special promotions at West County Mall this holiday season

Style guru Sean Phillips from West County Center was here with special swag for shoppers who come during weeknights! It’s all happening now through Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s the tea:

Mondays – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. are Pet Nights with Santa – dogs & cats only.

Tuesdays – Meet and greet events near Santa. Visit The Mean One and Cindy on 12/7, and Rudolph and Clarice on 12/14.

“Winning Wednesdays” – Free $5 “Holiday Cash” Missouri Lottery Scratcher ticket to the first 250 shoppers near Sephora. Plus, register for your chance to win one of 12 Hallmark Prize Packages with gifts from the Hallmark Channel and Jan’s Hallmark store ($150 value each); text HALLMARK to 444-222 to enter.

“Thirsty Thursdays” – Free Dove Love mug and hot chocolate to the first 250 shoppers near Sephora. Plus, take a break from shopping and enjoy a different Hallmark Channel original movie each Thursday.

Check out our online Holiday Gift Guide with gift ideas for men, women & children.