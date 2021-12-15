West County Center incentives for shopping on weeknights

Still shopping for the latest gift? West County Center is offering the ‘Dove Love’ to shoppers who come on weeknights, plus an opportunity to win $500 in store gift cards!

“Winning Wednesdays” – FREE $5 “Holiday Cash” Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket to the first 250 shoppers near Sephora (must be 18+, while supplies last). Plus, register for your chance to win one of 12 Hallmark Prize Packages with gifts from the Hallmark Channel and Jan’s Hallmark store ($150 value each).

And you can register to win $500 in West County Center store gift cards by texting the word “GIVE” to 444-222. One lucky winner will receive gift cards to up to five of their favorite West County Center stores.

The deadline to enter is Dec. 19, 2021.