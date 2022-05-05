ST. LOUIS – Here’s a history lesson – Cinco de Mayo is really a day of remembrance than celebration.

Many say it’s the day of Mexican Independence but really it commemorates Mexico’s unexpected victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated on Sept. 16. But any day is a great day for fantastic music.

Enjoy Juan Mendez and the Mendez Mariachi STL band he started. They are available to book for any occasion.

Find the Mariachi Mendez STL on Facebook