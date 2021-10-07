What’s cooking at St. Louis’ newest restaurant, Botanica

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Botanica is more than a restaurant; it is a gathering space – a lively place for friends and family to gather for any occasion in the beautiful surrounds of Wildwood. Executive Chef Ben Welch (formerly of Big Baby Q and The Midwestern) joined Studio STL this morning and brought along several dishes from his Nuova Italian menu with a Southern American twist – a reflection of his culinary experiences and influences. The comfort-driven focus of Italian food and the flavors of the American South provides a unique and harmonious blend for a flavorful menu. Check out Botanica online by visiting them at BotanicaSTL.com