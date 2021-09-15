Wine Down Wednesday: The “Mollydooker Shake”

ST. LOUIS – Megan Greco, a blogger for STL Wine, Spirits, and Entertainment, visits Studio STL to showcase the Mollydooker Shake, a wine made with nitrogen so you have to shake it before you drink it!

She showcases “The Boxer” Mollydooker Shiraz from McLaren Vale in Australia. Shiraz is the same grape as Syrah. Mollydooker uses nitrogen instead of sulfates because they believe people are sensitive to sulfates. Megan purchased the wine from the new Clayton Wine House.

How to do the Mollydooker Shake:

Open the bottle and pour half a glass Put the cap back on Flip the bottle over and shake. If you really want to do it Mollydooker style, use you left hand (Mollydooker is Aussie for “lefty”). You’ll see little bubbles rise to the top of the bottle (this is the nitrogen). You can hear it! Repeat steps 2 through 4 Pour yourself a glass! Pour me a glass! & Enjoy!