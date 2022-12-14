ST. LOUIS – You may have seen someone take a saber to a wine bottle, breaking off the top. Well, we try that today with advanced sommelier Wanda Cole-Nicholson! Wanda also recommends the best bubbly to kick off the new year!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – You may have seen someone take a saber to a wine bottle, breaking off the top. Well, we try that today with advanced sommelier Wanda Cole-Nicholson! Wanda also recommends the best bubbly to kick off the new year!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now