Wine Down Wednesday: with Southside Wine

ST. LOUIS – Champagne is not just for New Year’s Eve anymore! We at Studio STL encourage our viewers to celebrate all the good that’s happening for them and the good they are doing for others.

Tiffany Harmon and Ken DeNeal of Southside Wine and Spirits schooled us today about the safe and proper way to open a bottle of bubbly. They also gave us a master’s degree in the types of sparkling wine and different versions of Champagne. Plus, they are part of the Small Business Saturday happening the Day after Thanksgiving from noon to 8 p.m., now that’s keeping it local.