ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An attacker may think they have an advantage from attacking from the back, but baby got back!

Meaning we use our elbows, feet and minds, so good luck on coming out of an attack unharmed! Owner and founder Ali Moseia showed us more self-defense tactics so that we have our own backs and can survive and get away from any attacker.

Be sure to join the self-defense tactics class every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Height Community Center in Richmond Heights.

