Yummy Donut Palace is the place where the locals hang out. It’s a favorite spot for many in Edwardsville, Illinois. Owners Akara Thap and Sovanny Chen took over the business and fell in love with the customers and community. They make every kind of donut along with delicious boba teas, smoothies, and coffee! Plus they have a wide range of sandwiches you will want to try each week or each day!

Two locations

443 S. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville

410 Beltline Road in Collinsville