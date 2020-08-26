5200 kingshighway

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
St. Louis County Director of Justice Services resigns
Top Stories
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to reinstate medication abortion requirement despite Covid-19
New Zealand’s Christchurch mosque terrorist sentenced to life in prison with no parole
Missouri Department of Insurance explains how to know if someone has taken life insurance out on you
Video
Nursing home claims it’s allowed to have COVID positive employees working under a staffing crisis
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Nursing home claims it’s allowed to have COVID positive employees working under a staffing crisis
Video
Top Stories
Saliva COVID test from Wash U approved and ready for use
Video
Mask mandate for Illinois restaurant and bar patrons now in effect
Video
Number of St. Louis region COVID-19 hospitalizations hits record high
Video
Parson: Washington University saliva test approved by FDA
Video
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
BKM Fitness Bootcamp new safety measures
Video
Top Stories
Glennon Children’s Hospital peers social skills programs give friendship tools to teens
Video
Top Stories
‘Give Kids A Smile’ still provides free dentistry in the time of COVID-19
Video
Money Saver: Look sharp without the high-end expense
Tim’s Travels: Find some nostalgic favorites at Charm Me Sweet Candy Store
Video
Hot Charlie’s Hot Sauce owner talks about pandemic impact on business
Video
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
NBA postpones all playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks boycott
Top Stories
Report: Milwaukee Brewers to boycott game against Cincinnati Reds
Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Magic following police shooting of Jacob Blake
Tiger Woods to host TV match at Missouri public course he designed
McBroom, O’Hearn spark Royals to 5-4 victory over Cardinals
Gallery
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
St. Louis County Director of Justice Services resigns
Top Stories
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to reinstate medication abortion requirement despite Covid-19
Top Stories
Missouri Department of Insurance explains how to know if someone has taken life insurance out on you
Video
Nursing home claims it’s allowed to have COVID positive employees working under a staffing crisis
Video
Saliva COVID test from Wash U approved and ready for use
Video
Cape Girardeau prepares for Hurricane Laura remnants
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
5200 kingshighway
Double shooting in south St. Louis leaves 1 dead
Video
Popular
Heartbreaking video highlights student’s problem with virtual learning in Rockwood School District
Video
Number of St. Louis region COVID-19 hospitalizations hits record high
Video
Downtown residents fight to save St. Louis
Video
Granite City basketball coach fired for ‘Black Lives Matter’ Facebook comment, appeals decision
Video
Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty sit out Cardinals game in solidarity with other sports teams to protest social injustice
Illinois 17-year-old arrested after 2 are killed at Kenosha, Wisconsin protest
Weather