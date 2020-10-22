Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Uniting St. Louis
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
City of Belleville to demolish 20 dilapidated homes
Gallery
Top Stories
Soulard to announce 2021 virtual Mardi Gras details on Halloween
Missouri reports 1,854 new COVID cases, 16 additional deaths; ICU capacity at 33%
FBI looking for fugitive in St. Louis and Kansas City; considered armed and dangerous
Do I really need to wear a mask if I’m 6 feet away from others?
Weather
St. Louis Area Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Election
Candidates and issues
Political News
Missouri Voter Guide
Illinois Voter Guide
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Pass or Fail
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Missouri reports 1,854 new COVID cases, 16 additional deaths; ICU capacity at 33%
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases surge 30% nationwide: Where does your state stand?
Gov. Pritzker: Things are moving in a concerning direction in the Metro East
Video
Boo at the Zoo taking reservations for St. Louisans looking to avoid trick-or-treating
Video
St. Louis area hospitals at 85-90% capacity due to pandemic
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Illinois congressman says he’s retiring to teach at SIUE
Video
Top Stories
What to consider when looking for a seasonal job
Video
Top Stories
Tganics Foods meal-prep service delivers healthy foods to your door
Video
Easy Everyday Mediterranean Diet Cookbook
Video
Dr. Ian Smith talks about his new novel ” The Unspoken”
Video
Money Saver: Boot deals from Macy’s lowest prices of the season
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Masters Report
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
NHL cancels 2021 Winter Classic between Blues and Wild, All-Star Weekend
Top Stories
Raiders game moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon
Festus High School football player charged with rape
‘This is unbelievable’: New running back Le’Veon Bell ready to roll with the Chiefs
Video
Family of late NBA coach Jerry Sloan puts Hall-of-Famer’s Illinois estate up for sale
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Play sudoku and crossword puzzles here
Top Stories
Enter the 2 Broke Girls ‘Open for Good’ sweepstakes to help local restaurant workers
Top Stories
The Masked Singer: Match the Singer to the Costume Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
City of Belleville to demolish 20 dilapidated homes
Gallery
Top Stories
Soulard to announce 2021 virtual Mardi Gras details on Halloween
Top Stories
Missouri reports 1,854 new COVID cases, 16 additional deaths; ICU capacity at 33%
Supply company in Downtown St. Louis says city barricades are blocking his loading docks
Video
Wentzville alderman faces city investigation for outburst during meeting
Video
Boo at the Zoo taking reservations for St. Louisans looking to avoid trick-or-treating
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
6 feet
Do I really need to wear a mask if I’m 6 feet away from others?
Popular
Gov. Pritzker: Things are moving in a concerning direction in the Metro East
Video
FBI looking for fugitive in St. Louis and Kansas City; considered armed and dangerous
St. Louis mourns the loss of Robert ‘Mr. Next’ Dukes of The Best Steak House
Video
St. Louis Area Weather
St. Louis area hospitals at 85-90% capacity due to pandemic
Video
Luzerne County resident facing voter fraud charges after accusations of submitting absentee ballot application for deceased mother
Video
Some Schnucks customers were charged twice for groceries over the weekend
Video