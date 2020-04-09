Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Ameren Illinois reminds people to get yards marked before digging this spring
Video
Top Stories
Facebook group links healthcare workers with RV lenders during COVID-19 crisis
Video
Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Thursday
When will I get my stimulus check? Payments expected to start next week
Video
Guns, Goods and Gold: A 19th century story about New Orleans
Video
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Recovery groups find unexpected twist during online meetings
Video
Top Stories
‘We’re going to get through this’ – St. Louis County police chief offers message to public about coronavirus, discusses changes in policing
Video
St. Louis goes blue in show of support for health care workers
Video
Fauci says coronavirus hospitalizations are dropping because social distancing is working
Grocery delivery services see dramatic boost in wake of COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Watch
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” Embarrassing Rams
Video
Top Stories
Aeneas Williams on dealing with Coronavirus
Video
TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion – Call a Friend
Video
Checking in with local NBA Star Bradley Beal
Video
Horses at Fairmount Park still training despite lack of racing
Video
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Urban League to host food, toilet paper distribution drive-thru for families in need
Video
Top Stories
STL Moms: “Kids in the Middle” helping divorced couples co-parent during challenging times
Video
Top Stories
Epworth Children and Family Services seek donations from the community
Video
How to properly put on and remove a face mask
Video
How coronavirus is impacting the St. Louis housing market
Video
World Health Day
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Share your Coronavirus related changes to FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Business Directory
Top Stories
Send your ‘Waking Up My Day’ signs to get Bommarito SkyFOX helicopter over your house
Video
Top Stories
Song of the Day – Suspended
Three & It’s Free – Suspended
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contest canceled
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Recovery groups find unexpected twist during online meetings
Video
Top Stories
‘We’re going to get through this’ – St. Louis County police chief offers message to public about coronavirus, discusses changes in policing
Video
Top Stories
8 new COVID-19 cases at St. Charles nursing home
Family uses Zoom to celebrate the first day of Passover
Video
Bayer in St. Louis adds medical face shields to its production line
Video
SLU Hospital adds new staff support dog for stressed-out employees
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 528 deaths/16,422 cases; MO: 77 deaths/3,539 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
811/JULIE
Ameren Illinois reminds people to get yards marked before digging this spring
Video
Popular
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
All Missouri public and charter school buildings will remain closed
Video
St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code
Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus news
Do I qualify for a stimulus check? What do I need to do to receive it? Here is a complete guide…
Video
List of St. Louis area restaurants offering curbside or delivery service
Weather