9 mile garden

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
Video
Top Stories
8-year-old killed in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, 3 others injured
Video
Protest in Central West End in response to couple who pointed guns at protesters last weekend
Video
Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore
Gallery
COVID-19 numbers go up in St. Louis, Dr. Garza argues for wearing masks
Video
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Kimberly Guilfoyle — top Trump campaign official — tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Reports: Blues players test positive for COVID-19
Video
Lake of Ozarks prepares for Fourth of July weekend
Video
Prison outbreak leads to coronavirus surge in St. Francois County
EarthDance Farm creates new program to provide affordable, fresh produce during pandemic
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Cardinals Open “Summer Camp” 2020
Video
Top Stories
Blues have multiple positive Covid-19 tests
Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure
MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945
Cardinals begin full-squad workouts Friday at Busch Stadium
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Lily & Timmy’s Super, Awesome, Incredible, COVID–19 B–day
Video
Top Stories
Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis need blood donors
Video
Top Stories
Keeping pets calm during fireworks
Video
BBB says scammers are posing as contact tracers
Video
Odd Couple Housing brings generations together in a unique way
Video
Preventing back stiffness and pain while working from home
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win your way into Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Fireworks security and safety
Video
Top Stories
19-year-old beaten at MetroLink platform while nearby security guards stood by and watched
Video
Top Stories
Reports: Blues players test positive for COVID-19
Video
17-year-old gunned down in Walnut Park West
Missouri’s first food truck garden opens in Affton
Video
Getting masks to those who need them
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,026 deaths/ 22,830 cases IL: 6,987 deaths/ 144,882 cases.
9 mile garden
Missouri’s first food truck garden opens in Affton
Video
Popular
19-year-old beaten at MetroLink platform while nearby security guards stood by and watched
Video
Masks will be mandatory in St. Louis City and County starting Friday
Video
St. Louis’ mask mandate now in effect; here’s what you need to know
Video
Protest in Central West End in response to couple who pointed guns at protesters last weekend
Video
Weather
Protesters march onto I-64 near Vandeventer
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases