Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Protesters take down barricade at Mayor Krewson’s home
Top Stories
Family and friends gather to celebrate the life of a young man gunned down
Video
High-risk fans cheer on Cardinal’s pitcher who opts out of season
Police suspect same individuals behind pharmacy robberies Sunday night
St. Louis homicides up 24-percent from a year ago, as alderwoman describes a war zone
Video
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
High-risk fans cheer on Cardinal’s pitcher who opts out of season
Top Stories
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force warns of troubling trends
Video
Possible order to wear masks in Jefferson County touches firestorm of debate
Video
Jefferson County Health Department director receives threats over her support for mask mandate
Video
New York City reports zero new deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in months
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Report: Bradley Beal part of J-Lo and A-Rod’s bid to buy Mets
Video
Top Stories
Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season
Video
Rockets’ Russell Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus
Cardinals will play Royals in exhibition game
Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: What to do if you’re facing a possible layoff
Video
Top Stories
BKM Fitness Bootcamp owner shares how the pandemic has changed training
Video
Top Stories
Armoured One’s face shields are keeping students and teachers safe
Video
Divorce and taxes: What you need to know before the deadline
Video
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri looking for 300 volunteers
Video
Power Juice Bar’s grand opening
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Free Trip Tuesday- Win a weekend at Innsbrook
Top Stories
Baseball is Back – Let us show your excitement on TV!
Gallery
Top Stories
Is your child not sleeping well? Let’s see if we can be helpful. Enter to win a FREE ZPOD today!
Win your way into Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Protesters take down barricade at Mayor Krewson’s home
Top Stories
Family and friends gather to celebrate the life of a young man gunned down
Video
Top Stories
High-risk fans cheer on Cardinal’s pitcher who opts out of season
Police suspect same individuals behind pharmacy robberies Sunday night
St. Louis homicides up 24-percent from a year ago, as alderwoman describes a war zone
Video
Former Governor Eric Greitens renders aid to shooting victims near St. Louis University
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,083 deaths/ 27,890 cases IL: 7,193 deaths/ 154,799 cases.
A ROD
Report: Bradley Beal part of J-Lo and A-Rod’s bid to buy Mets
Video
Popular
Study shows Missouri has sixth-highest anti-mask activity
Former Governor Eric Greitens renders aid to shooting victims near St. Louis University
Video
Bryshere Gray arrested: ‘Empire’ actor accused of assaulting wife at Arizona home
Hundreds of St. Louis Public School teachers disagree with district’s reopening plan
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
St. Charles County a hot spot for COVID-19, pandemic task force leader says
Video
Amazon opening retail store in St. Louis