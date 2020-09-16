aaron mcallister

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
How to design your own fall planters like a pro
Video
Top Stories
Shooting near Affton schools prompts brief lockdown
MLB announces 2021 spring training schedule; Cardinals season opener at Cincinnati
Wayman Smith III, well known political leader and civic icon in St. Louis, dies at 80
Video
$47 million dollars in CARES Act funds available to 88 municipalities
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
White House says herd immunity isn’t the US strategy
Top Stories
The Big Ten’s new football coronavirus protocols, explained
1,191 new COVID cases in Missouri, lowest in nearly a week
Video
Nearly 550,000 kids have tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Missouri National Guard’s COVID-19 deployment extended until the end of 2020
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
‘Feed My People’ to host virtual walk against hunger
Video
Top Stories
Mercy now pre-screening for IBD clinical trials
Video
Top Stories
Money Saver: Dive into this deal and swim your way to savings
Tim’s Travels: Head over to Chevys Fresh Mex to celebrate National Guacamole Day
Video
Red Cross urges donations during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Video
Tim’s Travels: “Art Walk” at West County Center
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
The Big Ten’s new football coronavirus protocols, explained
Top Stories
MLB announces 2021 spring training schedule; Cardinals season opener at Cincinnati
Big Ten says no public ticket sales for football
Video
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Video
Brewers blast Cards 18-3, Molina involved in scuffle
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Sunset Hills doctor admits to child pornography possession
Top Stories
Berkeley man charged with multiple child molestation offenses
Top Stories
1,191 new COVID cases in Missouri, lowest in nearly a week
Video
Shooting near Affton schools prompts brief lockdown
Judge sentences St. Louis man to federal prison for 12 robberies
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
aaron mcallister
Berkeley man charged with multiple child molestation offenses
Popular
Cardinals Manager Mike Schildt serving a one-game suspension for ‘benches-clearing incident’
Video
Coyote in St. Louis County neighborhood causes concern
Video
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video
Weather
VP Mike Pence to hold rally in Ohio highlighting economic growth, commitment to workers
Sunset Hills doctor admits to child pornography possession
What happens if the presidential election is still contested on Inauguration Day?