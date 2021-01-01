Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Uniting St. Louis
Top Stories
Meet the first St. Louis baby of 2021
Top Stories
New Year’s day fire leaves 1 in critical condition, firefighter and others with serious injuries
Minimum wage increase, insulin price cap: New laws coming to Illinois in 2021
Video
Woman shot and killed while driving a SUV in St. Louis County on New Year’s Eve
Direct deposits: COVID stimulus in some bank accounts, paper checks coming
Weather
St. Louis Area Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Pass or Fail
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Officials: Evidence of UK COVID virus strain found in Florida man
Top Stories
Missouri COVID update: 93,000 cases reported in December
New COVID strain in California raises questions if it is too late to stop the spread
China OKs 1st homegrown vaccine as COVID-19 surges globally
Independent practitioners and staff feeling ‘left out’ of COVID vaccine distribution
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
New show, Moving with the Military, follows military families making their house a home
Video
Top Stories
How to get your 2021 workouts off to a strong start
Video
Top Stories
Pursuing a college degree in the middle of a pandemic
Video
Is there a dress code for New Year’s this year?
Video
How to get your kids to eat healthy meals with you
Video
Joel Goldberg, former FOX 2 sports team member, releases new book
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
Video Game News
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Former Chicago Bears player Michael Richardson arrested for murder in fatal Arizona shooting
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 17: Bills vs. Dolphins, Browns vs. Steelers, and Bears vs. Packers
Video
TKO: December 30, 2020 – The big sports day that wasn’t
Video
Tigers lose by 20 in battle of unbeatens
Reports: SLU women’s basketball team postpones games due to COVID
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Illinois residents enter new year quietly due to pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Names of murder victims in St. Louis City and County read aloud at candlelight vigil
Video
Top Stories
Ballpark Village hosts socially-distant New Year’s Eve celebration
Video
At least one injured in shooting at Missouri mall
Video
Debris from recycling center fire in De Soto still blocking a residential street
Video
Missouri COVID update: 93,000 cases reported in December
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
account
Direct deposits: COVID stimulus in some bank accounts, paper checks coming
Popular
Direct deposits: COVID stimulus in some bank accounts, paper checks coming
Woman shot and killed while driving a SUV in St. Louis County on New Year’s Eve
St. Louis Area Weather
Icy roads leading to many St. Louis area accidents
Video
New Year’s day fire leaves 1 in critical condition, firefighter and others with serious injuries
‘She would scream in pain’ | Parents warn of condition, weeks after COVID-19, that left 7-yr-old in ICU
Video
Watch the Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda
Live