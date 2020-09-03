air travel

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Crews fight South City apartment building fire
Video
Top Stories
Glorious weather heading into Labor Day weekend
Video
Biden visits Blake’s family in Kenosha, Trump campaigns in western Pennsylvania
Video
Picture shows crowded staircases at Fort Zumwalt South High School
Video
Affton woman gets special 100th birthday surprise from firefighters
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Live indoor concerts will resume September 12 at Old Rock House
Video
Top Stories
Allergy sufferers flocking to area pharmacies due to high mold count
Video
How safe is it to be on a plane during the pandemic?
Video
COVID-19 has killed more law enforcement officers this year than all other causes combined
Local doctor issues Labor Day travel warning
Video
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about Distracted Driving
Video
Top Stories
One local artist honors the late “Black Panther” star, Chadwick Boseman
Video
Top Stories
STL Moms: What not to say to parents in 2020
Video
Money Saver: Get Under Armour women’s fleece joggers for under $20 bucks
Tim’s Travels: ATA Martial Arts in St Ann is more than just martial arts
Video
Tim’s Travels: Celebrating World Coconut Day
Video
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Mike Shannon’s restaurant adapting to changes in Illinois Covid-19 restrictions
Video
Top Stories
Saint Louis FC season and franchise nearing its end
Video
Doctor says one-third of Big Ten athletes who contracted Covid-19 show signs of heart inflammation
Adam Wainwright nominated for Roberto Clemente Award; fans can vote
Video
Reds walk off Cards 4-3
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Reckless drivers returning to Downtown St. Louis; police ask witnesses for help
Video
Top Stories
Voting by mail this election? Here’s what you need to know
Video
Top Stories
Live indoor concerts will resume September 12 at Old Rock House
Video
Allergy sufferers flocking to area pharmacies due to high mold count
Video
How safe is it to be on a plane during the pandemic?
Video
Missouri men arrested on federal firearms charges for allegedly traveling to Kenosha to ‘pick people off’
Gallery
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
air travel
How safe is it to be on a plane during the pandemic?
Video
Popular
Picture shows crowded staircases at Fort Zumwalt South High School
Video
Weather
Missouri men arrested on federal firearms charges for allegedly traveling to Kenosha to ‘pick people off’
Gallery
17-year-old dies following accident at parking garage in Downtown St. Louis
Video
Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
Man in custody for fatal road rage encounter along I-64
Video