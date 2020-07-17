airport stabbing

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
St. Charles County toddler home safe after found wandering her neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s not fake’: Florida mom of twins, family sick with COVID-19, urges others to believe in virus
Video
Black bear shot after breaking into home
Queen makes 100-year-old WWII veteran a knight; no kneeling required
Video
99-year-old Michigan grandma beats COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
St. Charles County officials say bars partly to blame for rise in COVID cases
Video
Top Stories
Mizzou researchers study antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19
Video
Missouri COVID case fatality rate continues to dip as younger people are infected
Branson face mask debate wades into Nazis, conspiracy theories
Video
Examining the COVID spread connection to youth sports
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Phase two additions to Ballpark Village near completion
Video
Top Stories
COVID delays MLS expansion plans; St. Louis club to debut in 2023
Keeping your kids safe on the field during dangerous heat
Video
Nonprofit for the visually impaired establishes beepball team
Video
New Alton baseball team launches contest to find name
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Fabric Insurance Company is helping children manage their allowances
Video
Top Stories
Realty Spotlight on STL: It is a sellers market in St. Louis, even during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Money Saver: Exclusive Fox 2 deal on No Touch Forehead Thermometer
How you can still respond to the 2020 census
Video
The Soup-n-Share raises money for refrigerated box truck
Video
Arts and Faith to share “Stories of Compassion” from St. Louis’ diverse faith community
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Photo submission: Dog Days of Summer
Video
Top Stories
Enter to win a FREE pair of the world’s only hearing aids with artificial intelligence!
Top Stories
Baseball is Back – Let us show your excitement on TV!
Gallery
Free Trip Tuesday goes to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, IN!
Is your child not sleeping well? Let’s see if we can be helpful. Enter to win a FREE ZPOD today!
Win your way into Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
St. Charles County toddler home safe after found wandering her neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
Body found in River Des Peres in south St. Louis
Top Stories
Former basketball coach of Midtown murder victim speaks out
Video
St. Charles County officials say bars partly to blame for rise in COVID cases
Video
Extreme weekend heat makes for bad outdoor dining conditions
Video
Mizzou researchers study antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
airport stabbing
Man arrested in Lambert International Airport stabbing
Popular
Body found in River Des Peres in south St. Louis
Pub crawl prompts ‘dangerously high’ COVID-19 exposure warning in Clinton County, Illinois
Taco Bell revamping menu, eliminating some favorite items
Video
Now visible in the evening, dark skies enhance chance to see Comet NEOWISE
Video
Missouri COVID case fatality rate continues to dip as younger people are infected
Powerful testimony about Pam Hupp leads to $3 million judgment
Video
Weather