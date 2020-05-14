alderman jack coatar

Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Holiday World reopening in June; new virtual queuing system used
Top Stories
STL celebrities congratulate Wash U graduates in the uplifting video we all need right now
Video
Help Variety reach their goal
Video
Tell me a story with Margie Ellisor
Video
Florida neighborhood overrun with loud, messy flock of peacocks
Video
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Missouri Town Hall
Nominate a hero for a SkyFOX ‘shout out’
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
COVID-19 trends across the bi-state show different impacts by counties
Video
Top Stories
Technology can check for illness by scanning your face
Video
Absentee, mail-in voting increasing as Missouri legislators seek to protect voters from COVID-19
Video
100th Annual Annie Malone May Day Parade to be streamed on Facebook Live
Video
CDC publishes ‘decision trees’ to aid pandemic re-opening decisions
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Video Center
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Trevor Trout anxious for football
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis Surge working to make a difference despite canceled season
Video
Napheesa Collier back home during Coronavirus shutdown
Video
Catching up with Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood
Video
SLU’s Goodwin and French get more time to explore NBA draft status
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Send SkyFOX to my house
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Dr. Kimberly Schehrer helping teens become their unstoppable selves in new book
Video
Top Stories
St. Louisans step in for Annie Malone as their annual May Day Parade is canceled
Video
Top Stories
STL Moms: How kids can get wellness checks, vaccinations during COVID-19
Video
Tim’s Travels: The Endangered Wolf Center celebrates the 15th annual Endangered Species Day
Video
This website can help you avoid scams when finding a pet online
Video
St. Louis city offering free PPE ‘starter packs’ for small businesses today
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
McDonald’s Senior Salute – Class of 2020
Top Stories
Nominate a team of heroes for a SkyFOX ‘shout-out’
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Man serving time for marijuana conviction dies in prison
Top Stories
Technology can check for illness by scanning your face
Video
Top Stories
Absentee, mail-in voting increasing as Missouri legislators seek to protect voters from COVID-19
Video
100th Annual Annie Malone May Day Parade to be streamed on Facebook Live
Video
Historic St. Charles water tower to be demolished; people pleading online to save it
Video
Hillsdale officer struck by car, dragged during traffic stop
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 3,928 deaths/ 87,937 cases; MO: 562 deaths/ 10,317 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News
alderman jack coatar
St. Louis restaurants hoping to increase outdoor seating because of social distancing
Video