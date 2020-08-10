Alonzo Jones Jr.

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Second person dies from vehicle that crashed into a North County home
Top Stories
Strong storms roll through St. Louis Metro Area
Video
Imperial woman tests negative for COVID; medical record diagnoses her as positive
Video
Ferguson-Florissant superintendent sees virtual learning as an opportunity for students
Video
Police issue Endanger Silver advisory for St. Charles woman
Gallery
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID-19
Back to School
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
COVID-19 Forecasts and Maps
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Imperial woman tests negative for COVID; medical record diagnoses her as positive
Video
Top Stories
Ferguson-Florissant superintendent sees virtual learning as an opportunity for students
Video
McKendree University students make staggered return to campus ahead of classes begun
Video
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force sees coronavirus data trending in the right direction, Krewson talks reopening rollbacks
Video
Krewson says St. Louis City considering additional COVID restrictions
Video
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Segments
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: Understanding the income gap in your retirement
Video
Top Stories
A termite inspection can save you thousands in potential home repair costs
Video
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: Try everything on the menu Bubbas Deli
Video
‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ to help raise money for local animal shelters
Video
Ameren helps customers pay off bill balances
Video
Tim’s Travels: Cirque Italia visits St. Louis
Video
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Soccer goalie/nurse gets special mask
Video
Top Stories
Cardinals and Tigers doubleheader postponed due to COVID
Video
Where to watch Blues v. Canucks first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series
Reports: Big Ten to cancel fall football season
‘I made a poor choice’: Cleveland pitcher regrets breaking coronavirus protocol
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Free Trip Tuesdays heads to French Lick Resort
Top Stories
Photo submission: Dog Days of Summer
Video
Top Stories
Enter to win a FREE pair of the world’s only hearing aids with artificial intelligence!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Second person dies from vehicle that crashed into a North County home
Top Stories
Strong storms roll through St. Louis Metro Area
Video
Top Stories
Ferguson-Florissant superintendent sees virtual learning as an opportunity for students
Video
Police issue Endanger Silver advisory for St. Charles woman
Gallery
As the pandemic hits homeowners in the wallet, some turn to rent out backyard pools
Video
First-grader starts foundation to help feed the homeless downtown
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Alonzo Jones Jr.
Police: Cape Girardeau man held child hostage in the middle of interstate
Popular
Weather
Missouri’s AG may prosecute St. Louis murders handled by Gardner’s office
Video
Imperial woman tests negative for COVID; medical record diagnoses her as positive
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
PHOTOS: Monday night storm damage
Gallery
Krewson says St. Louis City considering additional COVID restrictions
Video
Second stimulus checks: Trump executive orders leave $1,200 payments in limbo