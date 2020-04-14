andrea leisgang

Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Jefferson County domestic violence cases jump 43%
Top Stories
A phone call, a song: Small gestures soothe COVID-19 stress
University of Missouri System weighs major cuts due to virus
Taco Bell is giving away free tacos again today
Obama endorses Biden for president in video message
Video
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Photos show bodies piled up and stored in vacant rooms at Detroit hospital
Top Stories
Missouri airports awarded $152 million in COVID-19 relief funds
WWE deemed an essential service, returns to live televised shows
Hand sanitizer makers ask Trump for China tariff relief amid shortages
Army adapts troop training at Fort Leonard Wood in light of coronavirus pandemic
Video
Watch
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
WWE deemed an essential service, returns to live televised shows
Top Stories
Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set
Gateway Resilience Run and Ride
Video
Checking in with Bradley Beal during NBA shut down
Video
TKO: Battlehawks join St. Louis football’s bad luck
Video
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Setting and maintaining a beauty schedule can help during quarantine
Video
Top Stories
Join the Humane Society of Missouri virtual PAWty!
Video
Top Stories
STL Moms: Fun games for kids while quarantined at home
Video
Missouri Dept of Conservation offers free nature-focused e-learning resources
Video
Local business offers virtual funeral service to celebrate loved one during pandemic
Video
Circus Harmony hosting free classes online
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Share your Coronavirus related changes to FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Business Directory
Top Stories
Send your ‘Waking Up My Day’ signs to get Bommarito SkyFOX helicopter over your house
Video
Top Stories
Song of the Day – Suspended
Three & It’s Free – Suspended
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Bethalto woman gets 75 years for child sexual assault
Top Stories
‘He kept saying ‘I’m fine’ – Mother hasn’t spoken to son since walking him to ambulance two weeks ago
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis County officer returns to duty after recovering from COVID-19
Video
St. Louis County Dept. of Public Health fighting COVID-19 misinformation
Restaurants say confusing liquor rule is costing countless jobs
Video
Family finds unique way to celebrate Easter with neighbors
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 794 deaths/22,025 cases; MO: 114 deaths/4,388 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
andrea leisgang
Bethalto woman gets 75 years for child sexual assault
Popular
‘He kept saying ‘I’m fine’ – Mother hasn’t spoken to son since walking him to ambulance two weeks ago
Video
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account
Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus news
Bishop who ignored social distancing guidelines dies of COVID-19
St. Louis County considering extending stay-at-home order until mid-May
Video
St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code