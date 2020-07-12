Skip to content
Top Stories
Man shot and killed while driving on Goodfellow Boulevard
Top Stories
Barricades surround the statue of King Louie IX in Forest Park
Photo sent just before Naya Rivera’s disappearance at Lake Piru may help find her, official says
Helicopters drop water as ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego
Armed robber killed by man with gun
Breaking News
Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,069 deaths/ 27,443 cases IL: 7,187 deaths/ 153,916 cases.
Watch – St. Louis County Executive holds briefing on COVID-19 response
Live video of FOX 2 News
Joe Buck talks about family and returning to the booth for MLB season
Dad of suspect accused of killing 3-year-old Kansas City, Kan., girl calls for capital punishment charge
49-year-old man goes missing in the main channel of the Mississippi River
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
Woman identified in Creve Coeur homicide, husband charged