Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Detectives called to fatal shooting in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
Top Stories
11th annual POW/MIA vigil run held at Scott Air Force Base
Man shot in the head on Chippewa Sunday afternoon
Building collapses in De Soto
Video
Our Lady of Sorrows held a welcome mass for Archbishop Rozanski
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
30,000 masks distributed at St. Charles County “Mask Up Pick-Up”
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus-wary Bavarians kick off toned-down Oktoberfest
Protest in London over virus restrictions
Pope urges vaccine access to poorest nations
2 more college football games postponed by virus
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
RECIPE: From picked apples to apple crisps
Video
Top Stories
Tunnel Light, Inc. helps those struggling with their mental health
Video
Top Stories
Schlafly to host virtual ‘Oktoberfest’ giveaway.
Video
11-year-old Saves sister with heimlich maneuver, receives award
Video
Study: Cancer patients have a harder time with COVID-19
Video
Money Saver: A great deal on an Under Armour hat
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Molina homers, Flaherty fans 11 as Cardinals top Pirates 2-1
Top Stories
O’Neill ends no-hit bid, Cardinals rally past Pirates 5-4
Gallery
Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 18, 2020
Video
Cardinals sweep DH from Pirates
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson dies at 82
Gallery
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Tri-State Water, Power & Air Healthy Families Giveaway
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Detectives called to fatal shooting in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
Top Stories
Building collapses in De Soto
Video
Top Stories
Chesterfield Police investigating shooting outside of Skyzone in Chesterfield Commons
Video
Helicopter crash in Red Bud Ill. kills pilot
Video
Motorcyclists descend on Lake of the Ozarks for biker rally amid COVID concerns
Video
Illinois restaurants brace for colder weather
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
archbishop rozanski
Our Lady of Sorrows held a welcome mass for Archbishop Rozanski
Video
Popular
Woman told officer ‘ I have to poop so bad’ before high-speed chase
Video
Police investigate homicide at apartment complex
Building collapses in De Soto
Video
Mastodon fossil tooth found in river by Missouri 18-year-old
Video
Weather
St. Louis woman battling cancer gains social media following with inspiring videos
Video
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died