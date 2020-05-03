asian giant hornet

Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
Top Stories
Doctors warn of a false sense of security from antibody tests
Video
St. Louis City and County to remain closed after state reopens
Video
Annie Malone Children’s and Family Services in financial crisis over coronavirus
Video
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Nominate a hero for a SkyFOX ‘shout out’
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Doctors warn of a false sense of security from antibody tests
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis City and County to remain closed after state reopens
Video
St. Louis clears homeless camp from downtown
Video
New restrictions planned as Missouri state offices reopen
St. Charles County updates COVID-19 numbers
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Video Center
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Checking in with Cardinals Paul DeJong
Video
Top Stories
At home with the Tkachuk’s during the Coronavirus shutdown
Video
Hafþór Björnsson, ‘Game of Thrones’ star, sets a new record by deadlifting 1,104 pounds
Video
LeBron James is hosting a prime-time TV graduation ceremony for high school seniors
TKO: Remembering DeJong’s Blast off the Big Mac sign
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Send SkyFOX to my house
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Award-winning St. Louis photographer shares images from the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Studio Rue Pilates can help with your neck and back issues
Video
Top Stories
Ameren creates scavenger hunt to cut your family’s energy costs
Video
Watch: Friday’s McDonald’s Senior Salute for the class of 2020
Video
Personal Gift Basket Company owner helps promote other women entrepreneurs
Video
University City announce plans for senior graduation
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
McDonald’s Senior Salute – Class of 2020
Top Stories
Nominate a team of heroes for a SkyFOX ‘shout-out’
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
St. Louis clears homeless camp from downtown
Video
Top Stories
St. Charles County updates COVID-19 numbers
Top Stories
Warmer weather and debate over restrictions drive Americans outside while coronavirus cases rise
$175 billion in small business loans given out in second round of the Paycheck Protection Program
Belleville couple receives outpouring after Fox 2 report; gives back to other truckers
Video
Beauty and grooming industry indifferent on reopening for business so soon
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 2,618 deaths/ 61,499 cases; MO: 352 deaths/ 8,386 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear; How is it affecting schools, sports, and travel around the world? Tune in now.
asian giant hornet
Invasive giant hornets have been spotted in the US for the first time
Popular
St. Louis City and County to remain closed after state reopens
Video
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
Weather
Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus news
Video
St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code
Boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks kills Richmond Heights man
Modified stay-at-home order for Illinois begins today
Video